Local archers performed well over the weekend at the 12 Annual HCCHS Storm Classic held at the West Kentucky Archery Center, taking two of the three grade level divisions as well as the overall individual finish.

James Madison Middle School’s Riley Peyton led the field with a 290 and 20 tens, taking the eighth grade spot, the top middle school spot, the top boys spot and claiming the overall position on the day, leading his team to their first team victory of the season in their final warm-up before the KY NASP State Tournament in Louisville later this week.

In the high school division, it was Madisonville-North Hopkins turn to shine, with junior Zeke Franklin finishing second overall, while leading in all other categories with a 287 and 21 tens. Madisonville finished first in the division, followed by Hopkins Central and Webster County.

The rest of the top ten shooters in the high school division were:

Iliana Deras — MNHHS — 282, 17 tens

James Clark — Hickman County — 280, 15

Jadin Lile — MNHHS — 279, 17

Bryce Stinchcomb — WCHS — 279, 17

Addie Burns — MNHHS — 279, 11

Natalie Goshen — MNHHS — 278, 15

Cora Clark — Hickman County — 277, 15

Rylin Clayton — HCCHS — 276, 13

Nathan Gillette — MNHHS — 274, 13

In the middle school rankings, Peyton’s 290 and 20 tens took the top spot, while Kaydince DeJesus of Hickman County Middle School was second with a 286 and 18 tens. James Madison took their first team victory of the year, while Webster County Middle School was second and South Hopkins Middle School finished in third.

The rest of the middle school top ten were:

Avery Guill — WCMS — 284, 16

Hallie Groves — SHMS — 274, 13

Aidan Kelley — BSMS — 273, 10

Daan Wiley — WCMS — 269, 7

Braiden Thompson — WHS — 268, 11

Zoe Barger — JMMS — 268, 1

Kalysta Pryor — WCMS — 267, 11

Westyn Miles — JMMS — 267, 8

In the elementary division, only two archers cracked the top ten. Cooper Winstead of West Hopkins shot a 259 with 11 tens, and Daniel Peyton of West Hopkins shot a 239 with 6 tens. Sebree claimed first place in the division, followed by Spottsville and West Hopkins.