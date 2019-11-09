The Maroons kicked off the postseason just edging out Logan County 35-28 in the road on a cold chippy game Friday night.
Tied at 28 with 37 seconds left in the game, Hayden Reynolds threw a perfect 27-yard fade to Marquise Parker to all but clinched the game and advance North to the second round of the 2019 Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team got the ball with under a minute left in the game and drove for the clinching score with just 3 plays for 52 yards.
"Marquise coming up with that catch at the end was huge, Reynolds keeping his composure at the end to put the ball in his hands," said North head coach Jay Burgett. " Both of them have faced a lot of adversity throughout their careers and did a great job coming out and winning the first playoff game of their senior year."
Reynolds finished the game throwing for 230 yards with the game-winning touchdown while also rushing for 63 in the game. Jeriah Hightower finished with 80 yards off 24 carries with two scores after being limited to just 32 at the half.
Logan County tried a Hail Mary play in the final ten seconds but were stopped 20 yards from the endzone being tackled in bounds as the time click off.
Then pandemonium ensued. The Logan County receiver started stomping Parker on the ground and fights broke out across the field. Many Maroon players decided to separate themselves from the situation and took their helmets off standing in midfield but the whole Logan County team storm into the field including a couple deciding to come storming in and swinging their helmets at the Maroon players.
"Feels great as a program feels great as a team how we responded to the situation. The way that program acted at the end. We tried to not respond to it but it is what it is," said Burgett. "In the end, we did the things we needed to do to win the football game."
Many Logan County parents also ended up on the field, including one confronting a North coach trying to calm the situation down.
The game was aggressive throughout with both teams receiving offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct on multiple occasions before the eruption at the end of the match.
"In the end, it was a great win for us, we are moving forward we got Hopkinsville," said Burgett.
With the win, the Maroons advance to another road playoff game when they face Hopkinsville next Friday at 7 p.m. North won the regular season match 20-18.
Logan County brought the home fans into the game right from the opening kickoff. After starting with a solid return, the Cougars took just four plays to get the opening score to bring the crowd energy up on a cold night.
North tried to quickly respond after a 51-yard catch by Deljaun Johnson put them on the 11-yard line but they ended the drive empty-handed. The Maroons gained just five yards from three plays and had the field goal attempt from inside the 10 blocked to keep the game at 7-0.
The defense would make up for the missed opportunity. In the first play from the ensuing possession, JT Lamb forced a fumble and Marquise Parker picked it up, brought it back 30 yards to get the game tied 7-7.
Both teams then slowed down the rest of the quarter with neither of them finding their rhythm offensively. The Maroons defense forced a couple quick three and outs and Reynolds had a drive end deep throwing an interception at the 25-yard line.
The Cougars finally scored again with eight minutes left in the opening half ending a long drive with a six-yard punch in to get the game to 14-7. Both defenses continued shutting each other down from there to keep the score the same at the half time break.
In the second half, the Maroon offense found their regular form. After being held scoreless in the first half, they scored 28 points including the crucial last-second throw to clinch the game.
"We did some good adjustments on both sides of the ball," said Burgett. "Our coaching staff does a great job of getting together at halftime and throughout the game trying to put us in the best position to win the ball game."
The two teams traded long touchdown drives throughout the second half but the maroons defense came up with a crucial three and out when the team needed it the most. Logan got the ball with two timeouts and 1:45 on the clock but North didn't allow them to progress the ball a single yard and were forced to give the game-winning chance to North.
A chance they capitalized.
