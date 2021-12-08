Both Hopkins Central and Dawson Springs kept up a fast pace during the opening half of last night’s first meeting between the two 7th District teams of the season, passing the lead back-and-forth ten times in the first half.
After the Panthers took an early 3-0 lead, the two teams traded the lead four more times in the first period. The Storm would go on a 4-0 run to take a 4-3 lead, but the would lose it less than ten seconds later when Dawson jumped out to 5-4. Less than a minute later Hopkins Central would go ahead 7-5, only to fall behind again at 8-7. Dawson would only hold the lead for about 20 seconds before the Storm retook the lead at 10-8.
Central held onto the lead through the next four minutes of play, but never managed to get more than four ahead of the home standing Panthers, who rallied in the closing seconds of the first box to tie the score at 18-18.
Just five seconds into the second quarter, Dawson Springs jumped ahead 19-18 and the race would be on again. The two teams would toss the lead back and forth four more times in the first minute and a half before the Panthers took a 25-24 lead and ran with it, getting out to a 31-24 edge before the Storm managed to get on the board again.
Hopkins Central would slowly reel the Panther’s back in, taking the lead again at 34-31 with just 1:49 left in the half, then adding a three to head to the locker room with a 37-31 lead.
In the third quarter, Hopkins Central took control of the game, going on an 11-2 run to start the half, jumping out to a 11 point lead over Dawson Springs. By the end of the period they would extend that to a 13 point lead, heading into the final box with a 60-47 lead.
In the final quarter, the Storm once again outpaced the Panthers, this time 9-7 to take a 69-54 win.
Hopkins County Central will host Hancock County on Saturday with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
