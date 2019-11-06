On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Wake Forest at Boston College- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Mercer at St. John's- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Indiana (Purdue University Indianapolis) at Butler- FS2 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Purdue- BTN 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Florida State at Pittsburgh- ESPNU 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio State- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at DePaul- FS2 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio- ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Auburn at Louisiana State- SEC 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska- BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 3 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Golden State at Houston- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at LA Clippers- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Detroit at NY Rangers- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D- TNT 11:55 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Mexico, Round of 16, Brasília, Brazil- FS2 1:30 p.m.
UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray at Real Madrid, Group A- TNT 2 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 7 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 11 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan- TENNIS 12:30 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds- TENNIS 4:30 p.m.
