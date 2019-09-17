MCC hosts Dr. Gaines Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic

Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger

Clay Embry, Jacob Whitmer, Thomas Melton and Tommy Melton pose for a group photo on the ninth green at Madisonville Country Club during the Scott Gaines Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic. The two-man team tournament was won by Jared Topmiller and Phillip Scarbro with a score of 116. JT Riddle and Clint Sharber came in second with 122, Leif Neathery and T Simmons finished third wih 123. The tournament raised money for the Dr. Scott Gaines Scholarship fund, which awards two students from Hopkins County college scholarships at the end of the school year in May. Dr. Gaines was one of the founders of Owensboro Health Multicare in Madisonville, he passed away in August, 2013 from cancer.