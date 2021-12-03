Briana Fritz came through big for the Lady Storm last night, leading her team to victory over Union County by putting up 25 points in front of a home audience. She would be joined by two other members of her squad who broke into double digits on the night.
The Lady Storm are now 3-0 on the season.
The senior sank three three-pointers in the opening period, adding one more from the charity stripe. The only other member of the Lady Storm squad to get on the board in the first box was Brooklyn Clark, who added one from the free throw line. The Bravettes held a narrow 13-11 lead at the end of the first.
In the second, Fritz would add seven to her total, this time getting help from Clark who posted six of her own and junior Mercy Sutton who added two. Hopkins Central would head into the locker room leading 26-21.
The Storm continued to hold onto their lead in the second half. Fritz would have her slowest quarter of the night coming back from the locker room, only adding two points, but Clark and Lillie Whitaker-Greer would each score four while Sutton would out up three. Hopkins Central outscored Union County 13-10 in the period to extend their advantage to 39-31.
In the final period, both teams would have their biggest scoring effort of the night, with the Bravettes outpacing the Lady Storm 20-18, but that wasn’t enough to close the gap, and Hopkins Central walked away with the victory at 57-51.
Fritz led the Lady Storm with 25 points. Clark added 11 and Sutton posted 10. Whitaker-Greer scored seven and Jones put up another four.
The Lady Storm will be back into action today when they travel to Morganfield to face the Webster County Lady Trojans at Union County high school. Tip off is at 1 p.m.
