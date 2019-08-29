Hopkins County Central will be taking on Union County for their 2019 home opener this Friday. This week is also homecoming for the Storm.
Both teams enter week two with 0-1 records with the Storm losing at Webster County 20-14 and Union County getting shutout by Madisonville North Hopkins 41-0.
"Union County is a good football team," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They've got some big boys, and they're a real physical team. They've got an impressive running back, and their quarterback is solid -- he's got a good arm. They're heavy on the running game, so we're going to try to stop their big back."
The last time these two teams met was back in 2016 when the Storm lost 59-20 in Morganfield.
In the loss to North last week, the Braves rushed for 68 yards as a team with junior running back Corithian Portee-Seales rushing for 37 yards on 11 attempts. Quarterback Solomon Teehan only completed three passes out of 12 attempts for 20 yards in the game.
"We're trying to fix our defensive front," Wood said. "We gave up the jet sweep too much against Webster County, so we're trying to do some
See Central/Page B2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.