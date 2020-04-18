Western Kentucky basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Friday the signing of Kylen Milton, a 6-foot-5 guard, and Kevin Osawe, a 6-6 forward, to national letters of intent in the 2020 class.
“We’re pleased to have Kylen join our program,” Stansbury said. “He brings a lot of talent to our team, and he’s a young kid with a lot of upside. On top of that, he comes from a very high-character family.”
Milton, from Conway, Ark., averaged 23 points per game during a 2019-20 post-grad season at CORE4 Academy in Atlanta.
Milton was previously a standout at Conway (Ark.) High School, where he averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two steals per game as a senior in 2018-19.
Osawe, meanwhile, will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Vincennes (Ind.) University.
“We’re excited to have Kevin join our family,” Stansbury said. “It’s very obvious he comes from one of the best junior colleges in the country under coach Todd Franklin. He joins us from a program where he’s been coached and where he won a national championship as a freshman, and had another opportunity this year. He brings us some experience and some versatility, and he’s a young man we think will fit right in with our program with his work ethic.”
Osawe — originally from Brampton, Ontario, Canada — was named a NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American this year following his sophomore season.
He averaged 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists as Vincennes compiled a 28-5 record, a No. 9 final national ranking and a No. 10 overall seed in the NJCAA National Tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osawe also made 66 3-pointers in 2019-20, while ranking sixth nationally in defensive rebounds and 25th in total rebounds.
