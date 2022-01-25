On Tuesday night, the Lady Maroons hosted one of the best girls basketball teams in the state when McCracken County came to Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. The Lady Mustangs came into Don Parson’s Gym riding an 18-1 record to a fourth place ranking according to the AP High School Basketball poll, and they would leave with a win.

Madisonville entered the game as the 22 highest scoring team in Kentucky, averaging 61.8 PPG, while McCracken County sets in 26 with 61.1 PPG. The Lady Maroons would fail to reach their average, only putting up 50, while the Lady Mustangs would beat their own average, scoring 66.

Madisonville flexed their muscles in the first quarter, jumping out in front from the start and holding off McCracken County to take the period with a 15-14 lead. At one point the Lady Maroons led by as many as five, but allowed the Lady Mustangs to close the gap heading to the buzzer.

The Lady Maroons held onto that advantage through most of the second quarter of play, but two quick scored allowed the Lady Mustangs to take their first lead of the game at the 2:54 mark. McCracken then used a 9-0 run to boost that lead to 29-23 by halftime.

Madisonville’s high scoring offense kicked in during the third box, with the lady Maroons clawing their way back to from a five point deficit to tie the game up at 34 with 4:02 on the clock. The Lady Mustangs attempted to pull away with a three, only to have the Lady Maroons answer with a trey of their own seconds later to keep the tie. With 1:17 left in the period, Madisonville would retake the lead at 42-40, only to see McCracken tie the game immediately after. A three point by the Lady Mustangs with 0:30 left put them ahead by three, but Madisonville’s Kailey Barber put up a jump shot before the buzzer to keep her team with in one, heading to the fourth quarter with the Lady Maroons trailing 45-44.

But the Lady Maroon rally stalled in the fourth quarter. McCracken County opened the final period with a 16-3 run to take a fourteen point lead at 61-47, the largest of the night for either team to that point. Madisonville attempted a rally, cutting the lead to ten before the Lady Mustangs opened up again to take the win at 66-50.

Amari Lovan led the Lady Marrons with 13 points on the night. Destiny Whitsell and Camryn LaGrange would each add 12. Emilee Hallum scored nine, while Kailey Barber had four.

McCracken’s Destiny Thomas led all players with 24.

Freshman Jaycee Noffsinger fouled out of just her second game with the Lady Maroons.

On Thursday the Lady Maroons will travel to Marion to face the Crittenden County. At 14-3 over all, 9-1 in the 2nd Region, the Lady Rockets have the third best record in the Region. That game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.