A mid-morning thunderstorm couldn’t bring Monday’s Region 2 Golf Tournament to a halt, but it did create a delay that put tee times roughly an hour and a half behind. Rather than getting the tournament fully underway by the scheduled 10:40 a.m., the last flights didn’t hit the course until well after noon, pushing the end of the tournament late into the afternoon.

Coming into the Region 2 Tournament on Monday as the favorites, it came as no surprise to most when Ohio County emerged as the 2022 Regional Champs. The Eagles placed three golfers in the top six to take the top overall team spot in the tournament, while Christian County’s Landon Hunt claimed the individual title, shooting a 70.

Madisonville-North Hopkins finished fourth out of 21 in the overall standings. The Maroons were led by junior Paul Harris, who finished third in the individual standings, just two strokes off the lead. Ben Dickerson (78), Gavin Sheets (87), Maddox Wilson (87) and Max Clayton (89) wrapped up the Maroons’ scoring efforts for a team total of 324.

Hopkins County Central posted a 21st place finish in the tournament with a team score of 454. The Storm were led by Jett Miller, who shot a 106. The remaining members of the team were Jax Miller (113), Jagger Byrum (115), Kyler Sneed (120) and Logan Lockhart (128).

Team Standings

1. Ohio County — 307

2. Daviess County — 316

3. Henderson County — 319

4. Madisonville — 324

5. Owensboro Catholic —326

6. Breckenridge County — 332

7. Muhlenberg County — 336

8. Butler County — 339

9. Owensboro — 347

10. Hancock County — 349

11. Hopkinsville — 353

12. Dawson Springs — 355

13. UHA —366

14. Apollo —367

15. Union County — 370

16. Webster County — 378

17. Christian County — 388

18. McLean County — 403

19. Trinity (Whitesville) — 410

20. Ft. Campbell — 436

21. Hopkins Central — 454