Kentucky used their defense to snap a two-game losing streak at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum Saturday as they earned their first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2017 by a 66-55 final over the Crimson Tide to improve to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

Tyty Washington scored a team-high 15 points. Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe all scored 10 points.

Tshiebwe grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds to record his 17th double-double of the season.

Daimion Collins scored 10 points to finish in double-figures for the first time since scoring 12 against North Florida on November 26.

“Daimion Collins was the difference-maker,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “I don’t know what woke me up in the middle of the night saying lob, lob. I watched enough of their tape. They collapsed, so if you have that, you have a guy to throw it to.

“I told him during shootaround and that we were going to throw this lob and I’m putting you in for that reason. He played great.”

Alabama, who entered Saturday’s contest ranked atop the SEC in three-pointers made, shot a woeful 3-for-30 from beyond the arc and 28.1% overall from the field. Charles Bediako led the Crimson Tide with 12 points and was followed by James Rojas with eight.

Alabama’s 55 points was their lowest total of the season and first game in which they did not score at least 60 points.

“We were really talking about we’re going to make them tough two’s,” Calipari said. “Let’s get out on them and let’s make them take tough twos. We don’t want to open up our stance and give them layups, but we did it some.

“A couple of guys, they can’t keep retreating, and open and a guy goes and shoots a layup and they got a couple of those but all in all, we kept them from being able to do that and they missed some open 3s. It wasn’t their night to make 3s.”

The Crimson Tide opened the game on a 9-1 run forcing John Calipari to take an early timeout. His Wildcats responded by cutting the lead to 9-6 by the first media timeout. The Crimson Tide maintained a 14-11 lead heading into the second media timeout after Kentucky shot just 29% from the field in the game’s first nine minutes.

Momentum began to turn in Kentucky’s favor midway through the first half after Alabama’s Juwan Gary was called for a charge on Davion Mintz. After the Bama turnover, Kentucky answered with an 8-4 run highlighted by a breakaway slam from Mintz as Kentucky took leads of 17-16 and 19-18.

After a Keon Ellis three put Alabama up 21-19, Kentucky responded with a 14-6 run, with six of their points coming from Collins off the bench, propelling them to a 33-27 halftime lead.

Alabama cut the Kentucky lead to four at 39-35 early in the second half, but Kentucky answered with an 8-2 run to take a 47-37 lead with 11:48 remaining.

Kentucky finished the game on a 19-18 run to close out a win that never seemed to be in doubt at any point in the second half.

In a battle of the top two rebounding teams in the SEC, Alabama outrebounded Kentucky 47-44, marking the second straight game the Wildcats were outrebounded but still found a way to win. The Wildcats did win the rebound battle in the second half after being outrebounded 23-17 in the first.

Alabama and Kentucky will meet again in 14 days at Rupp Arena for a February 19 matchup tipping off at 1 p.m. EST.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday when they’ll be back on the road for another SEC clash. Tipoff against the South Carolina Gamecocks is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 92-64 at Rupp Arena in their lone meeting last season.

The Gamecocks are just 13-9 on the year with a 4-6 conference record.

Kentucky will ride a four-game winning steak into Tuesday’s contest at South Carolina.

“What’s great about how we’re playing is that everyone calls me says, ‘I love the way you’re playing. You’re playing fun to watch. They pass to each other, your offensive is the best I’ve seen’; oh, they’re going nuts on how they’re playing and the other thing about them is they fight.

“The dude’s fight. And they’re not afraid to compete.”

