Phillip Cotton will become the new Hopkins County Central Lady Storm basketball coach, according to a news release from the school.
Cotton has served as a South Hopkins Middle School coach as well as coaching the very successful Southern Shooters AAU team.
A prolific scorer and twice named honorable mention all-state in both his junior and senior seasons while playing for Dawson Springs, Cotton will take over for Nancy Oldham who announced her retirement at the end of this past season.
“Hopkins County Central is very excited to have Coach Cotton accept the position of Lady Storm basketball coach,” said Kent Akin, the school’s athletic director.
“He has been greatly involved in organizing and coaching the Kentucky Shooters AAU team, which is made up of players from this area, and he was a tremendous player who knows a lot about teaching fundamentals and understands the game of basketball. We believe his passion for the sport will lead to great things for our program.”
