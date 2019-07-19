YAA Little League is in the middle of its fall league sign up period and the facilities are ready to handle all the kids heading their way.
The big summer season wrapped up a couple weeks ago, but YAA keeps on going throughout the year giving local kids a chance to keep on playing their favorite sport.
"This past summer period we had around 500 kids total, and the number keeps on growing by the year," said YAA president Mike Duncan. "In the fall, the number always goes down because schools pick back up and other things going on, but we still expect around 200 to 250 kids to sign up."
The season will go from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3 and the selection of teams will take place on Aug. 6. Sign ups can be turned in at the YAA Concession Stand and the cost is $55 per player in cash or check for the next two weeks.
"Right now, we have a lot of kids who signed up already straight from the summer period and the sign ups are just starting up," said Duncan. "We still expect a lot more kids to come around. Parents usually wait to last day."
The sign up dates remaining are Saturday from 1-5 p.m., Sunday from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 2-5 p.m.
Renovations around the park have played a role in the increase in participation. Prior to work on the fields, the least amount of rain would flood the fields and make the surface unplayable for a couple days.
"Last summer we fixed all the infields and fixed a lot of flooding issues the place had," said Duncan. "Since then we have continued putting in work and improving the facilities. We have 75% of new fencing up; just adding improvements anytime we can."
The work and renovations are already paying off as the rain has been a consistent this summer.
"It's really helped us out a lot and kept us going," said Duncan. "This whole year we have had just three rain outs, and that's something that would never had happened before."
The upgrades in general have prepared the YAA to open doors that weren't possible before.
"We are just more prepared to handle everything now," said Duncan. "Giving these kids a proper field, we can simply do more now."
The fields are green, soaking up the sun and waiting for the kids to return.
"We just wanted to create a place the kids can all come together and continue playing the game," said Duncan. "We have done that."
