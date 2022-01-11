Archery returned to the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville on Saturday for the first time in the 2021-22 school year as West Hopkins School hosted the annual West Hopkins Open. Most schools were scheduled to open their seasons over a month ago, but found the start delayed due to the Dec. 10 tornado.

Hopkins County Schools were dominant in the high school and middle school categories on Saturday, with Madisonville-North and James Madison claiming victory in the respective categories.

The Maroons defeated Hopkins Central and Webster County, putting up a team score of 3,274 with 147 tens. The Storm took second with a score of 3,130 and 97 tens, while the Trojans were third at 3,092 and 101 tens. Union County High School shot, but did not post a team score.

The top overall archer in the high schools ranks was Central’s Joshua Robinson. The sophomore shot a 291 on the back of 21 tens. In the National Archery in School Program (NASP), a 300 or 30 tens (bullseyes) constitutes a perfect game, meaning Robinson was just nine tens away. He took the top spot overall, the top 10th grade boys spot and the top boys spot.

North’s Tom Welborn was second overall, shooting a 286 with 19 tens. The rest of the high school top ten were:

Clay England — Madisonville — 282, 18 tens

Rylan Brooks — Union County — 282, 15

Maddie Ziegler — Madisonville — 280, 13

Evan Hoagland — Madisonville — 277, 15

Conner Corbett — Webster County — 277, 15

Natalie Goshen — Madisonville — 277, 12

Zeke Franklin — Madisonville — 274, 11

Emma Thomas — Union County — 274, 10

In the middle school division, the James Madison Patriots held off a tough Webster County Middle School squad 2989 to 2980. Browning Springs was third at 2892, with South Hopkins in fourth at 2,644 and West Hopkins in fifth at 2,361.

Melody Kincaid of Browning Springs was the top finishing middle schooler. She shot a 286 with 17 tens to take the top overall girls position. Webster County’s Avery Guill was second with 270 and 12 tens.

The rest of the middle school top ten were:

Aidan Kelley — Browning Springs — 277, 14 tens

Hallie Groves — South Hopkins — 275, 14

Kendall Patterson — James Madison — 268, 11

Breona Benson — Webster County — 266, 10

Aerial Cain — Webster County — 262, 8

Riley Peyton — James Madison — 262, 1

Boyd Dever — James Madison — 256, 7

Aubrie Mcguyer — James Madison — 255, 9

Only two elementary teams had enough archers to post team scores in the event, with Sebree Elementary defeating West Hopkins 2,164 to 1,854.

Cooper Winstead of West Hopkins was the highest finishing elementary archer. He posted a 256 with five tens. Second went to Sebree’s Tine Joiner who shot 229 with three tens. The remaining archers in the top ten were:

Drake Guill — Sebree — 218, 2 tens

Abby Langston — Sebree — 215, 4

Emma Harmon — Sebree — 211, 1

Ayden Watts — West Hopkins — 211, 1

Leif Williams — Southside Elementary — 199, 5

Alivia Steckler — West Hopkins — 199, 2

Daniel Peyton — West Hopkins — 188, 3

Hannah Duckworth — Sebree — 186, 0

Brea Haynes — Sebree — 182, 0

Corbyn Goforth — Sebree — 182, 0