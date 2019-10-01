Local Sports
Boys Golf
Hopkins County Central, Madisonville North Hopkins at 2nd Regional Tournament at Owensboro Country Club
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Graves County- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Apollo- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 1
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Penn State at Michigan State- BTN 5 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern- BTN 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card- TBS 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan- NBCSN 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A- TNT 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B- TNT 2 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 9 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar- NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar- NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2- ESPN 7 p.m.
