Junior Adrian Stringer will be entering the 2019 season as his first year starting at quarterback at the high school level for Hopkins County Central. Stringer was a wide receiver last year along with being a backup signal caller for the 3-7 Storm..
"It's not going to be a huge transition (to starting quarterback) this year," Stringer said. "I've been a starting quarterback most of my life. I was just behind a senior the past two years, but I'm ready for it, and I think it's going to be a good season."
Last season, the Storm had Jackson Bergant as the primary quarterback. Bergant's graduation, head coach Stephen Wood said it's Stringer's job.
"This doesn't phase me being a starter now," Stringer said. "I'm ready for it, and I'm very confident in what I can do."
Along with being a backup for Bergant, Stringer was also a wide receiver, so he knows what it's like to be on the receiving end of plays.
"Being a receiver the past two years has really helped me," Stringer said. "Knowing the routes, how they're supposed to be run and the timing of everything. I think it'll help me be a better quarterback this year."
Even though he's no longer a receiver, Stringer still has a couple options to throw to this season.
"I always got preferences of who I like to throw to," Stringer said. "My top two guys are plrobably Blasin Moore and Jackson Winn. Jackson is a good receiver. He can go up and get it, and his routes are really crisp. Every receiver I have is pretty good."
Stringer said Central is probably going to pass more, but they'll still go with the running game occasionally.
"The running game is probably going to be the weaker side of our offense," Stringer said. "Donovan Harris is strong-nosed and fast; sometimes his short side gets him, but you can't ask for a better back than him."
Overall, Stringer is excited to get his first season as the main man calling the shots on offense for the Storm.
"I can't wait for it," Stringer said. "I'm wanting to get it rolling already."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.