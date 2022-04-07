After having their Spring Break scheduled shortened thanks to a tornado watch in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Tuesday, the Madisonville-North (5-6) returned to action on Thursday afternoon to face Hancock County (6-4) at the Beach Bash. The Maroons allowed the Hornets to take an early lead, and were never able to overcome that deficit despite a valiant effort in their final at bat, falling 8-5.

Although only separated by around an hour, according to available KHSAA records, this was the first time the two teams had met on the baseball diamond since at least 1998.

After a scoreless first inning, the Maroon found themselves in a tight spot in the top of the second as the Hornets managed to load the bases with no outs. Landon Cline threw two quick strikeouts, but an fielding error on a fly ball allowed two Hancock County runners to score. Catcher Ty Wheeler then launched a throw to Lane Faulk at third to stop an attempted steal and get out of the half down 2-0.

Although the Maroons put two runners on the in bottom of the second, they were unable to capitalize. Hancock County then added three more in the top of the third to go ahead 5-0. Madisonville managed to get on the board in the bottom half after Luke Barton and Wheeler both walked. Cline grounded out, but to the pitcher, giving Barton an opportunity to cross the plate and make it 5-1.

Hancock County added two more in the top of the fourth, which the Maroons answered in the bottom half to make it 7-3. After a scoreless fifth, the Hornets and Maroons each scored once in the sixth to make it 8-4.

After holding the Hornets in the top of the seventh, the Maroons got one final chance in the bottom half. Eric Farmer led-off with a single to right field, then Faulk walked. Xzavier Martin then slapped a groundball single to right to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, forcing Hancock County to make a pitching change. Following the switch, Parker Mathis hit a sacrifice to right, scoring Farmer and making the score 8-5, which was as close as they could get.

Madisonville is scheduled to play Adair County today at 1 p.m. before heading back to Kentucky. On Monday they will host Webster County at 5:30 p.m.

1B: Gossett (2), Farmer, Bess, Martin

RBIs: Mathis, Gossett (3), Cline

SB: Barton