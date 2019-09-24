North turned the Donley Classic into a goal festival Saturday.
In a tournament featuring Logan, Ohio and Trigg counties, the Maroons won both of their games by a combined score of 14-0 to lift the trophy at the end of the day.
"It's our first time winning our home tournament in three years," said North head soccer coach Christakis Agisilaou. "It just shows all the work and grit these guys have put in."
North opened the tournament up dismantling Logan County 9-0 and followed by beating Ohio County 5-0 in front of the home crowd.
"I couldn't be more proud of the boys," said Agisilaou.
The goal frenzy took North to 10-3-1 on the year and puts their scoring total to 68 goals so far.
Against Logan County in the morning portion, North opened up a 4-0 lead 30 minutes in and were up 6-0 at the halftime break.
"I'm proud of the guys opening the tournament up with such a big win," said Agisilaou. "It really set us on our way."
Playing multiple games in one day can force coaches to constantly be making substitutions to keep everyone fresh. This usually affects most teams level of play by bringing in bench players that don't normally see the field, but for North, it was an advantage.
"This is probably the deepest team we've had in a long time," said Agisilaou. "We have three guys out for the year, but another guy is always steeping up, and that's what I love the most about this team."
The Maroons continued playing their game plan with the bench players rotating in and out scoring three more goals before the final whistle.
"With our depth right now, we can play 20-22 guys on any given night," said Agisilaou. "Everybody knows their role, even the bench guys can come in and know what we're trying to do, the system we are trying to play."
Logan Rainwater led the way in the opening win, putting home two goals and providing three assists. Luke McElroy and Jeshua DeLeon both scored a pair a goals and had one assist, while the trio of Tanner Ray, Simen Lind and Jack Dobbs all found the back of the net one time each.
In the second game of the day versus Ohio County, it took a little longer for the Maroons to get settled in. The opening 20 minutes were a tight back and worth game, but once J.J. Brown opened the scoring in the 20th minute, the goals never stopped coming in for North as they opened up a 4-0 lead at the half.
"Once we got one in the back on the net and saw it going in, the confidence kept on growing," said Agisilaou. "We just kept it going and kept the whole game progressing."
The Maroons continued to play with confidence in the second half, pushing in one more goal to take away any hope of a come back. Both Brown and McElroy finished with a brace while DeLeon provided the fifth.
"Ohio County is really a great program; we just played really good tonight," said Agisilaou. "I'm proud of my boys, it was probably our best game overall this season."
Next up for North is the final stretch of the season with only seven games remaining in the regular season, including both their district match ups.
"We really are peaking at the right time," said Agisilaou. "But I dont want this season to speed up. We have to keep level heads and focus week by week, game by game."
