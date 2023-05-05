With the Madisonville-North Hopkins media center filled with family, friends and teammates, Maroon defensive and offensive lineman Ricky Polk signed his letter of intent on Thursday to continue his football career at Anderson University.
“I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point,” Polk said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without a lot of people in my life. I also want to thank God for giving me to do the ability to do everything I can.”
Price described Polk as a player who had a positive impact on his teammates and was always willing to give it his all.
“To be able to see this young man do what he does at the next level...I just don’t have the words,” said Price. “I’ve seen you go through injuries. You’re mom and dad have been there for you and raised you into the man you are today.”
Polk spent the bulk of his career with the Maroons as a defensive lineman, but prior to his senior season the team had a hole to feel on offense, so he found himself spending time on both sides of the ball in 2022.
“As a lineman, you spend most of your time trying to either protect others or doing for others,” said Price. “There is something special about being a lineman, because you don’t get the glory for touchdowns or interceptions. At the end of the day, people just say good job and move on with their lives.”
At Anderson Polk will be headed back to the defensive side of the ball.
Price also pointed out that for Maroon football fans, they would get a chance to see Polk and one of his former teammates in action again in the fall. On Nov. 4, the Ravens will travel to Hanover, IN to face the Hanover College Panthers. Fellow Maroon senior Lajuan McAdoo is headed there as a running back in the fall, with a chance the two could meet on the field.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.