Volleyball
Muhlenberg County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Muhlenberg County handed the Lady Storm their second loss of the season, sweeping Central in three sets. The Lady Storm tried to keep it close in the third set, but came up short 25-18. The Lady Mustangs won the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-9.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Trigg County 0: The Lady Maroons swept Trigg County on Tuesday night, winning in three sets 25-8, 25-10, 25-11. North improved their record to 6-3 for the season.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 6, Caldwell County 0: The Lady Maroons shutout their district rivals on the road on Tuesday. Camryn LaGrange recorded a hat trick with three goals for North. Lillie Carman scored and recorded an assist. Kensley Zieba scored on a penalty kick and Lillie Knight recorded a goal. The shutout is North's third of the season so far.
Hopkins County Central 7, McLean County 2: Katelyn Cavanaugh scored four goals in the win over McLean County. Lillie Melton scored twice and Priya Holmes scored a goal. Holmes and Melton also recorded one assist each along with Rebekah Reasor and Keri Reynolds. Kire Peyton recorded three saves and allowed two goals in net for the Lady Storm. Central continues the hot start to their season with a 4-1 record.
