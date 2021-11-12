Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Swimming
Kohn Classic Invitational at Hopkinsville
Nov. 29
Basketball
Madisonville-North boys host Heritage Christian — 7 p.m.
Nov. 30
Basketball
Hopkins Central host Lyon County — Girls at 6 p.m. boys at 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North girls at Union County — 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.