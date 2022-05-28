Madisonville-native Jonathan Hogart is doing big things in baseball these days. The MNHHS graduate is playing baseball for Wabash Valley College in MT. Carmel Il, and at 56-7, the Warriors have been a force in junior college baseball this year. Now they’re headed to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament and a shot at the JUCO World Series.
As a member of the North Hopkins Class of 2020, the Maroon utility player saw his entire senior season evaporate due to COVID-19 before the first pitch was thrown. As a junior he had led Madisonville, hitting .500 in his 88 plate appearances.
He hasn’t let the lack of his final year of high school slow him down. As a sophomore at Wabash Valley College, Hogart earned All Conference honors in The Great Rivers Athletic Conference this season.
Last week the Warriors had one loss in a double-elimination district tournament heading into there next game against John A. Logan College. Wabash routed John A. Logan College 13-0 Thursday and took care of South Suburban College on Saturday. With those two wins under there belt they headed into a championship game with Iowa Western, which they had to beat twice during the season.
The Warriors came out hot and got the first win 21-4 and had to turn right around and start the championship game of which Wabash Valley stayed hot and sealed the deal with a 9-1 win to take the district title.
Next up for Wabash Valley Warriors is a trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament to compete for the JUCO World Series championship. The tournament starts today and runs through June 4.
