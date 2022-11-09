LEXINGTON — The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened its 2022-23 with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena Monday.

“I thought we defended pretty good today,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “That’s a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don’t win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game.”

The win came shorthanded as defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler sat out due to injury, while sophomore Daimion Collins missed the game to continue spending time with his family after the sudden death of his father, Ben.

Kentucky took a 6-5 lead into the game’s first media timeout but easily could’ve been up by far more. Jacob Toppin went just 2-for-5 from the free throw line in the game’s first four minutes and CJ Fredrick air-balled an open three leaving the Cats lead at just one early.

The Cats grew the lead to 13-7 by the second stop of the first half as it put together an 8-2 run using its defense. Ugonna Onyenso checked in for Lance Ware and blocked a pair of shots while Adou Thiero drew a charge from Howard’s Shy Odom.

At the third stop of the half, UK grew its lead to 23-14 behind its first two three-pointers of the night as Fredrick and Antonio Reeves both connected from deep and just two and a half minutes later, the Cats forced Howard to call timeout after Chris Livingston came down with an offensive rebound scored on the put back and Toppin drained a corner three to extend the Wildcat lead to 29-16.

Heading into halftime, Kentucky increased its lead to 49-26, with Reeves leading the way with 13 points and Fredrick up to 11.

The Wildcats outrebounded Howard 25-21 in the first half and held the Bison to a 10-for-36 (27.8) clip from the field to open play.

Calipari called timeout just 33 seconds into the second half after Howard’s Jelani Williams scored a quick and easy layup to start the half. His team responded well as it went on an 11-2 run capped off by a transition dunk from Livingston heading into the first media timeout of the half to extend its lead to 60-30.

The Cats would maintain a 30-point lead into the second media timeout of the half and with 7:38 left, forced Howard to call timeout after a Reeves three increased the UK lead to 82-48.

The Wildcats ended the game on a 13-8 run to close out the 32-point opening night win.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Reeves. The Illinois State transfer scored a game-high 22 points in his Kentucky debut and shot 6-for-12 from three-point range.

Reeves was joined in double figures by Fredrick (20), Toppin (15) and Cason Wallace (15).

Toppin logged a double-double as he also collected 11 rebounds in the contest, while Wallace fell just short of a triple-double as he added nine assists and eight rebounds to his 15-point performance.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 34-for-62 (54.8%) from the field and 11-for-24 (45.8) but did struggle at the charity stripe, shooting 16-for-28 (57.1) from the free throw line.

“The biggest thing is, we’re doing it without post presence right now,” Calipari said of his team’s impressive offensive performance. We’re not able to get it in there like we’d like to.”

Howard was led by Kobe Dickson, who scored 17 points. He was joined in double figures by Elijah Hawkins, who scored 14.

The Bison shot just 23-for-67 (34.3%) from the field and 7-for-25 (28.0%). Howard had five shots blocked, with four swatted away by Onyenso as Kentucky’s defense shut down the visitors.

“We didn’t execute our offense. We struggled to get into our offense, and we struggled to run plays,” Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney said. “All the credit to Kentucky and their defense. I think they did an outstanding job of taking us out of the things that we tried to do.”

Kentucky will be back in action Friday to host Duquesne. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.