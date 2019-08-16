When it comes to high school football, a program takes time to build. It takes a couple of years for a system to be put into place and for results to start showing.
Webster County coach Zack LaGrange is entering his fourth season at the helm in Dixon, and the Trojans could start seeing those positive results this season as Webster brings back several playmakers from last year's team while picking up a couple of new skill players for this season.
"I think it's going to be a really interesting season," Trojan senior linebacker Shawn Guinn said. "We have a lot of talent, and we have two new players who came in. We have a lot more skill guys. We still have some work to do up front, but I think it's going to be a really interesting season."
Guinn was one of the best defenders in all of Kentucky last season as he led Class 2-A in tackles with 144 on the year. He will be the main leader of the Trojan defense this season, but LaGrange also expects him to be one of the primary leaders for the whole team.
"I expect him to really mature as a leader and really be that vocal guy," LaGrange said. "You're always going to go through some type of adversity during the season, and we really need to lean on him to be that leader and get us through that."
Both LaGrange and Guinn expect the Trojan defense to improve as a whole this season as Webster County allowed 44.2 points per game in 2018.
"As a whole we're going to improve," LaGrange said. "We talked to Shawn about that: he has more help than he's ever had before. We have Kale Bumpus coming back, Hayden Nunn has been great at the linebacker spot, and our whole linebacker core is coming back. Up front Joey Polk and Preston Hill and the other defensive linemen are all really talented. Our secondary is fairly young, but those guys have had a great preseason."
"Defensively I think it's going to be really good," Guinn said. "We have some big bodies up front and everybody will have a better understanding of the defense this year."
On offense the Trojans will be under the guidance of three-year starting quarterback Mason Wilson after the junior completed 120-of-260 passes for 1,247 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. LaGrange is expecting his quarterback to continue to improve those numbers after the hard work Wilson put in over the spring.
"It's weird that he's a three-year starter because he seems to me like that freshman still sometimes," LaGrange said. "He's matured leaps and bounds. This offeseason he's taken a really serious job in the weight room, and he's continued to work on his footwork and the strength in his arm. Look for a great season from him this year."
Wilson will have no shortage of targets to throw to this season. Leading receiver Aden Winn (385 yards, 3 touchdowns last season) and third-leading receiver Daniel Yates (315 yards, 3 touchdowns) both return, and seniors Grant Nance and Hayden Nunn will also be playmakers for the Trojans as both are playing in their first season of high school football.
"Our receiving corps is probably the best it's been since I've been here," LaGrange said. "Obviously you have Aden Winn coming back. He stretches the field vertically and he's a very physical and athletic receiver that can go up and get the ball. Then you have Daniel Yates who is very smart and football savvy. He can get you those garbage yards but he is also very talented and can stretch the field vertically.
"Grant Nance is a newcomer. This is his first year playing since middle school, and he's had a great preseason for us. We were able to get him out here in the spring, and his athletic ability allows him to find that crease and win one-on-one battles. Hayden Nunn was also a bit of a surprise. He's a baseball crossover that has never played football before, but we've stuck him out there this preseason and he's performed well. He catches those tough balls and knows how to get open."
The receivers will also be incorporated some in the run game as Webster will have three main running backs with Guinn, returning leading rusher Tanner Robertson (456 yards, 9 touchdowns), and sophomore Brett Love.
"Shawn is going to be that ground pound guy," LaGrange said. "Tanner is big size-wise, but he has those quick feet that allow him to make cuts and make people miss. We also have sophomore Brett Love, who once he gets loose can miss tackles very easily. All our receivers will also be able to run some jet sweeps and get them running on the outside."
While Winn will be big for the Trojans in both the aerial and ground attacks, he will be especially dangerous on special teams. Winn returned three kickoffs for touchdowns last season--taking it to the house against Hopkins Central, Ballard Memorial, and on the road at Owensboro Catholic to open the game in the first round of the playoffs.
"That's huge," LaGrange said. "I can think of only a handful of times that we started with the ball on our side of the fifty last year. It's great to start a game like that, and it's also great for a momentum shift. He's a great asset with that, and we're also going to be adding a very athletic Grant Nance back there as well for a one-two punch."
Winn and the rest of the Trojans are ready for the opening game against Hopkins Central, who has defeated Webster County four straight seasons--the Storm notching a 20-12 victory at Trojan Field last season. Webster is getting to host a second straight season due to the Trojans and Storm starting a new playing contract.
"It's huge," said Winn on getting to host the Storm in the season opener. "We do everything for that game. We have it all over our locker room: signs about it, coach mentions it a lot…it's just a big game. We're all excited for it."
Central owns an all-time record of 9-4 against Webster County since South Hopkins and West Hopkins consolidated in 1996, but the Storm is an even 3-3 against the Trojans in Dixon.
After Central, the Trojans will host neighboring rival Crittenden County before having back-to-back road games at Breckinridge County and Fulton County. Webster will then host Fulton City for homecoming and travel to Horse Cave to face Caverna the following week before opening up district play at Union County the first week of October. After a bye week, the Trojans will end their district slate with home games against Trigg County and Paducah Tilghman before closing out the regular season at McLean County. When asked what is it going to take for his team to break through with a winning record for the first time since 2002 this season, LaGrange said the following:
"What it is going to take is doing the right thing 90 percent of the time. Every coach wants it at 100 percent, but 90 percent if you do the right thing good things will happen. Last year we did things right about 70 percent of the time. We got to get down, be more disciplined, know our responsibilities, and do our jobs. As long as we do that, success will come on Friday nights."
