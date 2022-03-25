After losing to the Eagles at home last Saturday, the Storm were looking for some payback as they headed to Fort Campbell last night, and they found it. Hopkins Central claimed an 11-3 win, their first of the season.
The Eagles posted two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead, but Hopkins Central showed signs of life in the top of the next box. Chase Brasher reached after being hit by a pitch, then scored on an error. Later in the inning, Sage Hight hit a fly ball to center, allowing James Brasher and Tyler McKinney to score, giving the Storm a 3-0 lead.
The Storm scored six more in the fifth and two in the sixth to head to the seventh with a 11-2 lead.
Truman Ballard gets the win for the Storm. He faced all but the final batter, giving up six hits and two earned runs, striking out 15. Chase Brasher faced one batter.
Sage Hight and Taylor Rogers went 2-for-4 for the Storm. Chase Brasher, McKinney, Ballard, James Brasher and Gaige Brasher each had one hit.
The Storm will play Madisonville-North twice next week. On Tuesday they play at Elmer Kelley Field in Madisonville and on Thursday the two teams will be in Mortons Gap.
