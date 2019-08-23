Friday night lights will be shinning bright tonight in Morganfield.
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team gets their 2019 season started at 7 p.m. when they travel to face Union County.
"There is an excitement in the community; there is excitement in the school, in the locker room, in the teacher's lounge -- everywhere in this city you feel it. Football is back," said Maroons head coach Jay Burgett. "It's not only back in Kentucky but nationwide. It's really become America's pastime, and we are a part of it."
The players have been preparing throughout the summer battling high temps, rain storms, two-a days, scrimmages, lifting sessions and grueling drills in an effort to improve on a record-breaking 10-3 season from a year ago.
"We are ready to get out there, ready to get going," said senior linebacker Krey Cunningham "It's a special game tomorrow. It's the time to show all the hard work we been putting in."
It's been over nine months since the gutting 12-10 defeat versus Franklin- Simpson last season, and the Maroons are eager to have that winning feeling again.
"It's really a big adrenaline rush. It's our senior year, and we are ready to get things going," said starting running back Jeriah Hightower. "Start game one the right way."
The coaching staff shares the same thoughts.
"There is a lot of eagerness within our team right now, a lot of excitement, a lot of tenacity. I would use those three words to describe us right now," said Burgett. "We have prepared for so long for the start of this football season, the anticipation has been great, and we are just ready to get started."
Waiting for them today will be a familiar foe in the Union County Braves, who have beaten the Maroons the last two seasons. There are a lot of high hopes for the Maroons this season, but they know they can't overlook tonight's game.
"All the hoopla and the preseason rankings goes right out the window when you come into this game versus a team that has beaten you two years in a row," said Burgett. "I don't think there is a better opponent for us to start the 2019 season with."
In 2017, Union took the game 28-14 at home rushing 200 yards and two scores as a team. Last year, the Braves squeezed out a one point 14-13 win to make it two a row, being one of only four teams to hold Hightower under 100 yards rushing.
"I feel it's going be a special game, not just because it's Union County, but because it's our first game as seniors. We have 20 on the team, and we have a whole lot of energy," said Hightower. "Union County has beaten us the last few years, and it's left a bad taste in our mouth. We feel we should have beaten them, but it's a new year, and we are a new team."
"We were able to regroup from both those losses," said Burgett.
After the 2017 defeat, the Maroons went on to score 125 points over the next two games, and in 2018 they responded to the loss by going on an eight-game winning streak.
"But this game right here is one that all our seniors understand the importance now; they understand the implications, they understand we have never started out a season with a win since 2014," said Burgett.
North will be looking to end two negative streaks with one win on Friday. North hasn't beaten Union in two years and haven't found an opening-day win in the past four seasons.
The Maroons are hoping the offense can help end both skids.
"The offense is well-balanced this year, we are able to do both facets of the game." said Burgett. "Hayden Reynolds has done a great job at leading us to this point, and Jonathan Hogart keeps coming in and giving us great reps at quarterback also."
"I think our offense can be great this game, and hopefully this season," continued Burgett. "But ultimately, all it takes is just one more point that the opposing team. If our defense does its job, we know we can be very successful Friday night."
