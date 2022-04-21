Former Madisonville-North Hopkins basketball standout, and 2020 2nd Region Player of the year Kenny White Jr. is ready to take the next step in his basketball career after announcing on social media that he intends to transfer to Murray State next school year.
The 6-7 forward was a major part of the 2019-20 Maroons team that went 31-3 on its way to claiming both the 7th district and Region 2 championships.
They made it all the way to Rupp Arena in Lexington before COVID-19 resulted in the cancelation of the opening round of the KHSAA state basketball tournament.
White scored 1,616 points in a Maroon uniform, and helped lead Madisonville to four consecutive 7th District titles and back-to-back regional championships. As a junior he took home All-State Second Team awards from both the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal.
Following high school graduation, White headed to Tennessee Tech.
This season he averaged 10.2 PPG as a “freshman,” scoring in double-digits during each of the Golden Eagles games against Murray State.
Although White does have two years of states from college, because of COVID-19, he has three years of eligibility left to give to the Racers.
He is the son of Dory Stone and Kenny White Sr.
