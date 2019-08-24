Hopkins County Central tried to mount a late-game comeback, but came up short at Webster County, with the Trojans taking the win 20-14.
Webster got off to a good start, taking the lead 7-0 with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter. Central responded with a strong drive of their own and running back Donovan Harris rushed into the endzone, but the play was called back with a penalty on Central. Webster took over on downs, stopping a good chance for the Storm to even the game up.
"I was disappointed with the result of the play, but it happens," Harris said. "Hopefully it won't happen again."
Dropped passes and fumbles were a problem for Central throughout the first half. Webster used the mistakes to their advantage to score another touchdown after Blasin Moore fumbled the ball early in the second quarter.
"We beat ourselves in the first half," head coach Stephen Wood said. "Penalties, fumbling
See Storm/Page B3
the ball, turning it over. We were our own worst enemy in the first half."
After another turnover on downs, the Trojans marched it down the field for one more score with less than a minute in the half, going into the locker room with a 20-0 lead over Central.
"Coach Wood told us that we needed to get our heads in the game during halftime," Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer said. "We didn't have our mindset in the game. Webster was talking trash, and we thought we automatically had the victory. We practiced hard all week, but some of us were intimidated, it was their first varsity game for some guys, we didn't have our head in the right place in the first half."
Central finally got on the board with Dreyton Grimes rushing in the endzone for a Storm touchdown. The PAT was no good making the score 20-6 with 6:19 to go in the third quarter.
After forcing Webster to punt, Central was able to find the endzone again with Stringer taking it in himself for the touchdown.
"My line did a whole lot better this week," Stringer said. "They gave me time to find my receivers and I did scramble on my own to find receivers a few times. It was nice to find the endzone once, but I wish I found it a few more times."
Stringer then threw it to Johntize Miller on the two-point conversion to put the Storm back in the game with Webster leading 20-14 with 36 seconds remaining the third quarter.
Webster thought they had a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter with over eight minutes to go, going over 50 yards to the endzone. But a holding penalty on the Trojans brought the play all the way back to the Webster 30-yard line, giving Central a sigh of relief.
The Central defense really stepped up in the second half, forcing Webster to punt to get the offense back out and keep the Storm in the game.
"The defense dug deep and bailed us out of some holes that we dug offensively with the mistakes," Wood said.
Central tried to set themselves up for a last minute comeback, but two incomplete passes quickly found the Storm on third down. With Central in striking distance of the endzone, Stringer was sacked with less than 10 seconds remaining. The offense couldn't line up and snap the ball in time with the clock hitting zero, giving Webster the 20-14 victory.
On the sidelines for Central, Wood was wearing a shirt that read Coach Barnes on the back, honoring Caldwell County coach David Barnes, who fell ill during Central's scrimmage and passed away last Saturday.
"When I was a player, we played a game against Daviess County with Barnes coaching there," Wood said. "He's always had strong teams and he was in our conference for three years. In our conference meetings, he was always speaking positively about the game of football. We have a player who transferred from Caldwell County and speaks very highly about coach Barnes. He was a great football coach and he will be missed in western Kentucky."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.