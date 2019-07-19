Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
Left: Zack Toth got the start on the mound for the Miners. Toth got into trouble in the top of the fifth with one out, prompting Miners' manager Joe Martinez to take him out of the game and put in Ben Teel, who eventually walked in the tying and go-ahead runs for Paducah, both of them charged to Toth. Toth went 41/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and striking out five.
Right: Alex Rodriguez watches his first home run of the game go over the centerfield wall. Fans at Elmer Kelley Stadium got to see Rodriguez hit two two-run home runs as Madisonville jumped in front early in its game against the Paducah Chiefs on Thursday night. As New York Yankees fans heard for years, they were both A-Bombs from A-Rod. Paducah had a huge four-run fifth inning to put the Chiefs in the lead. At press deadline, Paducah led Madisonville 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth. Full game coverage will be in the roundup section of the weekend edition of The Messenger.
