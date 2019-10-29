Alexander wins cross country title

The KHSAA Kentucky State Cross Country Meet is next Saturday at the New Horse Park in Lexington and plenty of locals will be in the field.
Both the boys' and the girls' team for Madisonville North Hopkins High School qualified for the meet at the regionals this past weekend, while Hopkins County Central had four individuals post fast enough times to make the trip.
The Lady Maroons are the local headliners coming in third this past Saturday at Marshall County in the Region 1 Class AAA meet with a score of 90 points. Freshman Joy Alexander won the girls' 5K run with a time of 20:24.05 to lead the way for North qualifying. Lacy Ray backed her up, coming home in 16th place posting a time of 22:47.95, while the rest of the team posted times inside the top 30.
Alyssa Bruno finished 21st with a time of 23:30.45, Abby Harris came in 25th with a time of 23:48.99 and Bailey Gillett rounded out the team score by posting a time of 23:56.37 to place 27th.
The Maroons will also be tagging along on the trip, grabbing the final qualifying spot for the region with a fifth place showing. Junior Jackson Watts was the top runner for North, finishing just outside the podium positions with a time of 17:13.97 for fourth place overall. Senior Joshua Craig ran a 17:52 for a 12th place finish, Ryland Bergman ran an 18:40.48 for 26th place, Drew Burden posted a time
See Title/Page B2
of 18:55.17, which was good enough for 32nd, and Skylar Ball finished in 40th place with a time of 19:32.12 to make complete the team score.
Hopkins County Central competed at the Class AA level and failed to punch their ticket as a team during the regionals this past Saturday, but that doesn't mean the Storm won't be represented.
Two boys and two girls will be making the journey up to Lexington earning their spots on individual merit. On the boys' side, Christian Stringer qualified coming in 25th overall with a time of 20:45.02 and Branden Harper made it with a time 21:31.83, finishing in 32nd place.
Making the trip for the Lady Storm will be Shelci Cabarrero-Hernandez and Abigail Burgett, who finished 24th and 26th respectively. Cabarrero- Hernandez posted a time of 27:20.13, while Burgett put up a time of 27:24.11.
On Saturday, hundreds of Kentucky runners will be racing to earn the top spot across three divisions. The Class 2A girls' race will start at 11:30 a.m., with the boys following at 12:15 p.m., while the Class 3A will start with the girls at 1:30 p.m. followed by the guys at 2:15 p.m.
Tickets will be $10 with no re-entry, children 10 and under are admitted free. Gates open at 8 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.