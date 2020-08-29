In writing this column, I have resisted writing extensively about my law partners. However, I hope you will allow me to indulge this week as I want to mention one of my partners and my legal mentor, General Richard L. Frymire, known by several by the nickname “Mr. Resume.”
General Frymire has one of those resumes that could easily have made him Governor of Kentucky. During the 1960s he was our representative in the Kentucky House of Representatives and was Kentucky State Senator until 1969.
He reached the ranks of Leader of the Senate in the late 60s until he was called back into active duty in the services to his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
After returning to civilian life, he became one of Kentucky’s premier attorneys. The reason I can give him this title is the Kentucky Bar Association honored him in 2005 as Kentucky’s Attorney of the Year, which is phenomenal recognition for someone who does not practice in the Louisville or Lexington areas.
Additionally, in 1992, he was given the title of “Fellow” in the American College of Trial Lawyers which recognizes annually the outstanding trial lawyers in the United States.
His non-athletic resume’ includes Chairman of Board of Regents at Murray State University; Trustee of Centre College; Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard; and Hopkins County Judge-Executive.
I could talk all day about his legal accomplishments, charitable endeavors for Madisonville Community College, and advisor to governors. However, the one fact that he is the most proud of that is often overlooked is that he is an athlete first and foremost.
In my 39 years with him at the law office, we have gone to lunch many days and, yes, we occasionally do discuss law and other business but trust me, the one topic General Frymire is most proud of is his athletic accomplishments. I am convinced he could be a better commentator on college sports than many of the commentators and play-by-play people you see on television today.
General Frymire grew up in Breckenridge County and attended Irvington High School. Irvington later merged with Hardinsburg High School to form Breckenridge County High School, a school that has produced two state championships in boys basketball, including the team led by Butch Beard.
General Frymire was on the basketball team at Irvington High School, and I believe he would admit his basketball career pales in comparison to his baseball career.
In those days, the majority of high schools in Kentucky did not have high school baseball but you played Sunday afternoon “town baseball.”
“I was a youngster who wanted a spot on the team and concluded they didn’t have a catcher so I became the catcher on the town baseball team,” said Frymire, who grew up in a baseball family and household as his cousin was Brooklyn Dodger and future Hall of Famer Harold “Pee Wee” Reese.
After Sunday afternoon town baseball and high school General Frymire went on to a career in collegiate baseball playing for his beloved Centre College Colonels.
A lesson to be learned from General Frymire’s baseball days that may be applied in post-COVID-19 athletics is tams didn’t travel far and have all of the expenses you see today in college athletics.
“Centre College typically played schools that you could drive to after class in the afternoons playing in places such as University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Bellarmine and University of Cincinnati.”
In addition to larger schools, Centre College would play smaller rivals to keep their travel costs down, including Transylvania, Georgetown, Berea, Union and Hanover.
“Centre College was not going to spend a lot of money on transportation expenses for baseball and they also didn’t want you to miss classroom time. I believe these two principles could be used a lot for college baseball and college athletics today,” he said.
Frymire has many baseball stories in his days at Centre College but there are two that are probably the most interesting to me. First, Frymire remembers his days of playing against his future adult friend and client, basketball Hall of Famer Frank Ramsey from Madisonville.
“In those days, the University of Kentucky baseball team was predominantly made up of football and basketball players,” he explained. “One day I was playing right field and Ramsey hit a homerun over me. It just rocketed out of the ballpark into the field over the right field fence, and I don’t think I ever moved as it was hit so hard and fast.”
Although Frymire was primarily a catcher, his other claim to fame was that he was pressed into pitching duties. He actually recorded two pitching wins over Bellarmine University playing its first year of collegiate sports in the early 1950s.
After his playing days at Centre College ended, this did not stop General Frymire from being a competitive athlete. He played church softball until the leagues ended in his late 40s and early 50s and he would probably still be playing if we had church softball leagues.
Frymire also played church and pickup basketball games into his early 60s. I once told him that it was a sign you were getting old when the other players didn’t refer to you by your first name and last name but simply called you “Mr. Frymire.”
General Frymire will soon be celebrating his 90th birthday, and he still comes into the law firm office regularly. On the sports scene, he still follows athletics and attends athletic events but most of his active sports is on the golf course.
If you ever see General Frymire around town, you are welcome to ask him about flying military planes or the use of the National Guard to control civil unrest in Kentucky. However, if you really want to get him talking on a subject, ask him if he can still hit a 3-0 fast ball.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.