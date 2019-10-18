Local Sports
Boys Soccer
2nd Region Championship at Henderson County: Teams TBD- 7 p.m.
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Calloway County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Logan County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 18
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan.- NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan.- NBCSN 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan.- NBCSN 4 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Dallas, Dallas- FS1 5 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan.- NBCSN 6 p.m.
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, Philadelphia- ESPN 9 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at Montreal- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Marshall at Florida Atlantic- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse- ESPN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern- BTN 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno State- CBSSN 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Cornell at Yale- ESPNU 4 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland- FS2 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Illinois at Wisconsin- FS2 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi- SEC 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy- NBCSN 11 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris- GOLF 5 a.m.
EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris- GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, Richmond, Va.- GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, Jeju Island, South Korea- GOLF 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round, Shanghai- GOLF 1 a.m. (Saturday)
EPGA Tour: Open de France, third round, Paris- GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.)- ESPNU 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Boston- ESPN2 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Reyes vs. Weidman, Boston- ESPN2 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5- FS1 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: New Orleans at New York- TNT 7 p.m.
Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State- NBA 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: England vs. Australia, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan- NBCSN 2 a.m. (Saturday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt- FS2 1:20 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 6:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Saturday)
