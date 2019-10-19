On Television
Saturday, October 19
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Kansas City, Kan.- NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.- NBC 2 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross: From Las Vegas- NBCSN 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson at Louisville- ABC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois- BTN 11 a.m.
Kent State at Ohio University- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Florida at South Carolina- ESPN 11 a.m.
Purdue at Iowa- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Houston at Connecticut- ESPNU 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma- FOX 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech- FS1 11 a.m.
Auburn at Arkansas- SEC 11 a.m.
Oregon at Washington- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers- BTN 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana State at Mississippi State- CBS 2:30 p.m.
South Florida at Navy- CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Temple at Southern Methodist- ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati- ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech- NFL 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State- FOX 3 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt- SEC 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia- ESPN 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington State- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State- ABC 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi- SEC 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama- ESPN 8 p.m.
Boise State at BYU- ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Nevada at Utah State- ESPNU 9:15 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii- CBSSN 10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Illinois at Minnesota- BTN 7 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy- NBCSN 5 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: Open de France, third round, Paris- GOLF 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, Richmond, Va.- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, Jeju Island, South Korea- GOLF 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round, Shanghai- GOLF 1 a.m. (Sunday)
EPGA Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris- GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 1:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary)- FS1 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: England vs. Australia, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan- NBCSN 2 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. France, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan- NBCSN 5 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: West Ham at Everton- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Augsburg- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig- FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Tottenham- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund- FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace- NBC 11:30 a.m.
MLS Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Western Conference First Round- FS1 2:30 p.m.
MLS Playoff: Portland at Real Salt Lake, Western Conference First Round- ESPNEWS 9 p.m.
Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo- ESPNEWS 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
Sunday, October 20
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.- NBC 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
Maryland at Ohio State- BTN 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Rutgers at Northwestern- BTN 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Oklahoma at West Virginia- ESPNU 2 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State- ESPNU 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
North Carolina State at Pittsburgh- ESPNU 12 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn- SEC 12 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State- ESPN 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri- SEC 2 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa- BTN 3 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy- NBC 11 a.m.
GOLF
European Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris- GOLF 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, Richmond, Va.- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
The Challenge: The Japan Skins, 18-hole exhibition match, Chiba, Japan- GOLF 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary)- FS1 6:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Jacksonville at Cincinnati, Oakland at Green Bay, Houston at Indianapolis- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Atlanta, Minnesota at Detroit, Arizona at NY Giants, San Francisco at Washington- FOX 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Tennessee- CBS 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, Baltimore at Seattle- FOX 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. France, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan- NBCSN 5 a.m.
Premiership: Wasps vs. London Irish (taped)- NBCSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo- ESPNEWS 5:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Köln- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim- FS2 10:50 a.m.
MLS Playoff: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, Eastern Conference First Round- FS1 2 p.m.
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterey- FS2 7 p.m.
MLS Playoff: La Galaxy at Minnesota United, Western Conference First Round- ESPN 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NWSL Playoff: Reign FC at North Carolina Courage, Semifinal- ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
NWSL Playoff: Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, Semifinal- ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Finals- TENNIS 6 a.m.
Monday, October 21
NFL FOOTBALL
New England at NY Jets- ESPN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield United- NBCSN 1;55 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 7 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China- TENNIS 11:30 p.m.
