Hopkins County Central looked to bounce back Tuesday night against Owensboro’s Apollo High School. Central led from wire to wire for a 68-55 victory. The Storm were led by Marcus Eaves with 20 points but managed to have a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures.

Central started off hot to begin the game. Trevor Weldon led the way in the 1st quarter, scoring 8 of the team’s first 11 points. The Storm’s defensive pressure forced several turnovers that led to transition baskets. Eli Masterson kept the visiting Eagles in contention as the score stood at 18-12 in favor of the Storm at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm opened up the lead in the second quarter. Carrying a 13 point lead in the quarter, Wesley Morris dunked with 4:16 to go in the quarter, forcing a Apollo timeout. Marcus Eaves began to take control for the Storm, scoring all 8 of his first half points in the quarter. Apollo edged closer as the quarter came to a close. At the break, Central led 31-24.

Apollo pulled the game within three points in the third quarter.

Following an “and 1” by Eli Masterson, the Storm led 31-28 with 6:45 to go in the third quarter. Steals by several Storm defenders brought the lead back to 51-39 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was more physical as the game began to get a little chippy. Both teams’ fatigue began to play a factor. As Apollo began to foul in an attempt to gain more possessions, Drake Skeen salted the win away with four free throws to finish the game. The Storm bounced back from the hardbreaking loss the night before in the 2A Sectional Championship to win 68-55 over the visiting Apollo Eagles.

Hopkins Cen. 18 31 51 - 68

Apollo 12 24 39 - 55

Storm-Eaves 20, Morris 12, Weldon 14, Skeen 13, Hall 6, Hooke 3

Eagles-Masterson 19, J. Kelly 9, Stites 18, Smtih 3, Morphew 4, K.Kelly 2