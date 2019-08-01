On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 1
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Rossburg, Ohio- FS1 6 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio- FS1 8 p.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary- ESPN2 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Toronto- ESPN2 6 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, England- GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Wyndham Championship, first round, Greensboro, N.C.- GOLF 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England- GOLF 5 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Minnesota at Miami (11 a.m.)- MLB 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland OR NY Mets at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.) (games joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Houston at Cleveland- MLB 6 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers- MLB 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Denver vs. Atlanta, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio- NBC 7 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 9: From Peru- ESPNU 9:55 a.m.
Day 9: From Peru- ESPNU 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 2, Palo Alto, Calif.- NBCSN 7 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Chicago Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill.- ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Regional: Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill.- ESPNU 8 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut- CBSSN 6 p.m.
New York at Dallas- NBA 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles- ESPN2 9 p.m.
X GAMES
X Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, Minneapolis, Minn.- ESPN 8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.