Madisonville North Hopkins will be sending both the boys and girls teams to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Lexington on Saturday.
This year marks the seventh straight year the Maroons have been represented at the state championship.
"We've got Jackson Watts who's been ranked third for the boys all season long," North head coach Michael Watts said. "We've also got Joy Alexander who's only a freshman, she's also ranked in the top five on the season."
Alexander led the Lady Maroons to qualify in the Region 1 Class AAA meet by winning the girls 5K with a time of 20:24.05.
"Winning region was everything for me this year," Alexander said. "Ever since last year when I got third in region, I knew that I wanted to come back and try to win it this year."
Alexander also has the best time recorded for females in the program, clocking 19:13.33 at Muhlenberg County in September. She came in second in that meet.
"It's great that we're going to state again," Alexander said. "I went last year and going again this year is just good. My teammates really helped me this year, and I'm glad that we get to go as a team."
As for Jackson Watts, he finished fourth in the boys race for the region meet. He had a time of 17:13.97.
"In previous years, I've been behind different guys and they've pretty much carried me to state," Jackson Watts said. "But this year, I was able to lead the team back to state. It's a lot of responsibility, but it feels pretty good to be the team leader."
The boys team lost two senior runners last year, with Christian Parker currently running for the University of Louisville and Garrett Watts running for Morehead State.
"Jackson is kind of missing his former teammates this year," Michael Watts said. "But I think that he can toughen up and really have a good showing at state."
This year's team suffered a significant loss to the Lady Maroon roster with senior Lauren Adkins going down with a stress fracture early in the season. She was the team's number two runner and the fracture forced her to sit out the rest of the season.
Joshua Craig is the only other senior for the Maroons, and he'll be the only senior running in the state meet. He finished 12th in the region meet with a time of 17:52.00.
"Craig has really come along this season," Watts said. "I'm looking for him to have a top 30 finish this weekend. I hope that Jackson can finish top 10 since he's been ranked so high all season."
North will also be joined by four runners from Hopkins County Central. Christain Stringer and Branden Harper qualified for the Storm with 25th and 32nd finishes in the region meet. Shelci Carbarrero-Hernandez and Abigail Burgett will represent the Lady Storm. Carberro-Hernandez finished 24th and Burgett finished 26th in region.
Both teams will be leaving Madisonville early this morning and make the three hour drive to Lexington. On Saturday they will have the afternoon meets with the girls starting at 12:30 p.m. CST, and the boys going at 1:15 p.m. at the Kentucky Horse Park.
