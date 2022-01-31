National Archery in School Program (NASP) competition continues to struggle across Kentucky, even as other school sponsored sporting events return to normal. Archery programs in Hopkins County are no different, although things do look to pick up over the next few weeks with the Region 2 tournament being held in Madisonville Feb 17 through 19.

The 2021-22 season has been an odd one for local archery programs. With elementary archery not allowed to shoot in 2020-21 school year, participation at the elementary level took a big hit as teams had to completely start over with no returning members. Teams have also had to deal with cancelations because of the Dec. 10 tornado and cancelations due to high COVID-19 numbers and a shortage of school district staff in January. The result has been a very abbreviated season.

Pre-COVID-19, Madisonville-North Hopkins would normally already have 10 archery tournaments in the books by the end of January and would be eyeing the quickly approaching regional and state NASP competitions. This year the Maroons have only shot in two events, the 2021 Holy Name Cardinal Classic on Dec. 4, where they finished second, and the West Hopkins Cardinal Open on Jan. 8, where they took both first and fourth.

The same can be said of Hopkins County Central, which has only shot at the West Hopkins Cardinal Open on Jan. 8 and the 2022 Henderson County Colonel Classic on Jan. 14. They took second in both competitions.

For area middle schools the numbers aren’t looking much better. Browning Springs, James Madison and West Hopkins middle schools have only posted team scores in two events, although the Cardinals did shoot a partial team over the weekend. South Middle has shot one full team meet and one partial event.

On the elementary level its hard to find many results at all. While West Hopkins has posted two elementary team results, most of the other elementary teams in the county have been noticeably absent. Grapevine Jesse Stuart, Pride Avenue and West Broadway elementary schools have not competed and do not currently have any meets on their schedule for this season. Southside had four archers compete Jan. 8, their only event so far this season. Earlngton had 10 archers shoot in that same event. Both are scheduled to open their season this weekend, as is Hanson Elementary, which has yet to shoot this year. All three teams look set to compete at the 12th Annual HCCHS Storm Classic on Saturday, the 2022 Madisonville North Hopkins HS Maroon Classic on Feb. 12 and the NASP 2nd Region meet on Feb. 17 through 19.

But this year the schedules have proven to be misleading.

Despite being scheduled to compete in the Warren East Raider Classic archery tournament over the weekend, according to the NASP website, neither Hopkins County Central nor Madisonville-North Hopkins made the trip to Bowling Green for the event. In fact, the only Hopkins County team that was in action over the weekend was West Hopkins, who failed to field a full team for the event.

The slow start to the season is not limited to just Hopkins County. Henderson and Webster County High Schools have each shot in five tournaments this season, although two of those were on weeks where extracurricular events for Hopkins County Schools were canceled. Union County High School has also competed in five events, but only posted a full team result in one of those. Most counties across the state have seen similar results this season.