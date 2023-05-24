After going 7-20 in the regular season, Madisonville-North Hopkins swept through the 7th District Tournament to claim their first district title in four years, but their post season plans came to an end on Monday when they met up with Christian County in the second round of the Region 2 tournament.
Cadence Gbson led off for the Maroons and reached on an error. His brother Courtland Gibson was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on, but the Colonels quickly recorded back-to-back outs. A.J. Hogart socked a line drive to left, which allowed Cadence Gibson to score, but courtesy runner Gabriel Ellis was caught trying to make it home, bringing the half to an end with Madisonville up 1-0.
Christian County tied it up in the bottom of the first off a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1, then held the Maroons scoreless the next three innings, while adding a run in the second, a run in the third, and four runs in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead into the top of the fifth.
The Maroons added another run off the bat of Xzavier Martin to score Tanner Bess from third to make it 7-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. Christian then added seven runs in the fifth to seal the win via run rule to take the 14-2 win.
Cadence Gibson took the loss for the Maroons allowing three hits, six runs, five walks, and three strikeouts over three innings. Evan Lear and Aiden Arp came in for relief out of the bullpen.
Maroons 1-0-0-0-1 R-2 H-5 E-3
Christian 1-1-1-4-7 R-14 H-8 E-1
2B: E. Lear, X. Martin, A. Hogart TB: E. Lear 2, X. Martin 2, A. Hogart 2, C. Gibson 1, T. Bess 1 HBP: C. Gibson, R. Sandidge SB: R. Sandidge E: R. Sandidge, X. Martin, B. Gossett
