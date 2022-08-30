Tuesday night in Mortons Gap, the Storm Soccer team lost for the second time this week, this time to Owensboro Catholic.
Central went into the break tied 1-1 thanks to a goal by Carson Mackey.
The Storm came out after the break to take the lead 2-1 after Mackey scored his second goal for the brace (when one player scores there second goal for the match). Jaxon Greer and Ryley Vincent where credited with the assist.
Central would ultimately lose the lead and the game late in the second half, eventually falling 3-2.
It was a tough loss for the Storm they now set at 2-5 on the season. Central will travel to Paducah Tilghman tonight to take on the 1-5 Blue Tornado.
Goalie Trevor Weldon had a total of 12 saves for the Storm.
In the opening game Central JV beat Owensboro Catholic 2-0.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.