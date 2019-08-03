Clint Sharber won the 2019 Golden Tee Shootout at Madisonville Country Club on Friday night ahead of the 2019 Eli Barron Invitational, which is set to tee off this morning. Sharber won the nine-hole event in a one-hole playoff against Connor Coombs, a Murray State teammate and cousin of last year's winner of the Eli Barron, Austin Knight.
"It's always been a fun event; the start to a great weekend," Sharber said. "The shootout has always been fun. People enjoy coming out here, having a cocktail and watching a few guys hit balls around and have a good time."
The course was filled with golf carts of not only players in the event but also many spectators to see the action, and they were in for a thrill down the stretch.
The shootout consisted of 26 players. Thirteen teed off from hole one and 13 teed off from hole 10. Players who shot bogey or worse got eliminated up until the fourth hole. The two groups met at the fifth hole and went from there until there was only two players remaining.
Heavy favorite Knight played well up until the seventh hole.
"I've always loved the shootout and loved the atmosphere that comes with it," Knight said. "If you play well on Saturday, you're going to get the same atmosphere on Sunday. This is a big event even though it's just a little nine-hole shootout. I survived through most of it, and then I just had that one bad hole; got too aggressive with my putt. Overall, it was fun and it really prepped me for the weekend. Just beating myself over that hole has motivated me to do something this weekend."
After Knight was eliminated it was down to three, but a chip-in didn't fall on the eighth hole, leaving only Sharber and Coombs.
Sharber and Coombs both missed their birdie putts on the par-3 ninth forcing a playoff on the same hole.
Coombs hit his second tee shot about 10 feet short of the pin, but Sharber was almost exactly where he was the first time through the hole -- about hole high in the middle of the green.
"The second putt was about five or six feet shorter than my first, but it was still on the same line," Sharber said. "I didn't really have to fix anything on that line, I just had to make sure I paced it a little bit so it could go in."
"(Coombs and Sharber) both played really well, and they deserved it," Knight said. "But I love seeing someone win it on a long birdie putt like Sharber did. They'll both be good competition for me this weekend."
Sharber said he'll be making his 21st start in the Eli Barron this weekend.
"I know this course really well," Sharber said. "The shootout is a good test to keep the nerves back with the atmosphere of the crowd."
The 51st Eli Barron Invitational will tee off at 7 a.m. today and Sunday and 12 p.m. for afternoon tee times both days.
