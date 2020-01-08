Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 8
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 4, Neom to Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
St. John's at Georgetown- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina- ACCN 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana- BTN 6 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama- SECN 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech- ACCN 8 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.
Tulane at Connecticut- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Louisiana State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn- SECN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, First Round, Hong Kong- GOLF 10 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, Randburg, South Africa- GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Denver at Dallas- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Philadelphia- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles- NBCSN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals, AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals, AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
