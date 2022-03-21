For the second time in their first three games of the season, the Hopkins County Central Storm saw a lead evaporate as their opponents took a come from behind victory.

Saturday’s game started off well for Central as they scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second to take a 4-0 lead over visiting Fort Campbell.

The Storm started the scoring in the first when Chase Brasher led off with a single, stole second moved to third and scored on two wild pitches. Truman Ballard drew a one out walk and Collin Werley pinch ran for Ballard. Tyler McKinney then double to move Werley to third and then Jaden Brasher knocked in Werley when he reached on an error. In the second inning, the Storm took advantage of Aidan Blaszholoski wildness to score two runs on two BB, two HBP and an error to take a 4-0 lead.

Fort Campbell then put together a five-run 4th inning to take the lead 5-4. The Falcons scored five runs on two hits, two BB, two HBP and a Storm error.

The Storm rallied back in the bottom of the 4th to take the lead back 6-5. In the fourth, Ballard got a one out single, Tyler McKinney reached on error, Jaden Brasher was HBP to load the bases. Ian Kinkade then got HBP to drive in Ballard to tie the game at 5. Gage Brasher then followed with a rbi single to score McKinney and give the Storm a 6-5 lead at the end of 4 innings.

The game stayed that way till the top of the 7th which started off great for the Storm when Sage Hight made a great diving catch to rob Blaszholoski. Hernandez then drew a walk, Haughenbury then reached on an error and stole second to put runners at 2nd and 3rd with one out. Robert Dennis followed that with a two run single to give the Falcons their first lead of the game at 7-6. Ramos then added an RBI single to make the score 8-6. The Storm went 3 up and 3 down in the bottom of the 7th.

Fort Campbell improves to 1-2 and Hopkins County Central drops to 0-3. The Storm will play Monday at Todd County Central at 5:30 p.m..

Fort Campbell 000 500 3 - 8

Hop. Co. Cent. 220 200 0 - 6

WP Blaseholski LP: Brasher

Fort Campbell: 2B: Haughnbury, Garcia

1B: Egner, Dennis, Garcia, Ramos

Hopkins County Central: 2B: McKinney

1B: C Brasher, Ballard, G. Brasher,

Fort Campbell Blaseholski 7IP, 4 Hits 6 Runs, 5 ER, 8K’s

Hopkins County Central: Ballard 4 IP, 3 Hits, 5 Runs, 4 ER, 5 K’s

C. Brasher 3 IP, 3 Hits, 3 Runs, 1 ER, 3 K’s