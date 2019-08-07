On television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 7
GOLF
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss.- FS1 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.- FS2 12 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 4, Orlando, Fla.- FS2 5 p.m.
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 5, Orlando, Fla.- FS1 6:30 p.m.
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 6, Orlando, Fla.- FS1 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Waco, Texas- ESPN 12 p.m.
Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, final, Warner Robins, Ga.- ESPN 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland- MLB 12 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh- ESPN 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress)- MLB 9 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 16: From Peru- ESPNU 8 a.m.
Day 16: From Peru- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Day 16: From Peru- ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at Sacramento Republic FC, Championship- ESPNEWS 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario- TENNIS 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.