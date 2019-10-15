Local Sports

Girls Soccer

2nd Region Tournament at University Heights: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

2nd Region Tournament at Henderson County: Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 8 p.m.

On Televsion

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, October 15

GOLF

LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind.- GOLF 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Championship Series: Teams TBD, Game 3- FS1 3 p.m.

N.L. Championship Series: Teams TBD, Game 4- TBS 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia- NBA 6 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Tampa Bay at Montreal- NBCSN 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto- ESPN2 6:15 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 7:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

