Local Sports
Girls Soccer
2nd Region Tournament at University Heights: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
2nd Region Tournament at Henderson County: Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 8 p.m.
On Televsion
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 15
GOLF
LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind.- GOLF 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Teams TBD, Game 3- FS1 3 p.m.
N.L. Championship Series: Teams TBD, Game 4- TBS 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia- NBA 6 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at Montreal- NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden- ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto- ESPN2 6:15 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 7:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
