COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the win column as the Cats were able to hold off a Missouri fourth quarter comeback win to secure a 21-17 win at Faurot Field Saturday.

With the win, Kentucky is bowl eligible for a school-record seventh straight season.

“It’s just another step. I hadn’t thought of that. We’re beyond that, but that doesn’t mean we take it for granted,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said of clinching bowl eligibility. “That doesn’t mean it’s easy because it’s not. It’s very difficult. It’s an emotional game. Things change year to year so you don’t take it for granted, that’s for sure.”

Kentucky’s defense got off to a hot start as, on the game’s opening possession, both Trevin Wallace and Keaten Wade logged tackles for a loss to force a Missouri three-and-out.

Like the defense, Kentucky’s offense got off to a quick start as, on its first play from scrimmage Will Levis connected with Barion Brown on a deep ball for a 39-yard gain to the Tiger 32-yard-line. Facing a third and 11 three plays later, Levis hit Jordan Dingle to move UK to the Tigers’ 16-yard-line and later in the drive on third and goal from the nine, Levis hit Dane Key in the end zone to give UK an early 7-0 lead.

The touchdown catch was Key’s first since Week 3 and fourth of the year setting a UK Freshman program record for touchdown catches in a single-season.

“It’s awesome,” Key said postgame about breaking the program record. “I just want to keep going out there and keep playing. It’s cool to have my name right there, but I just want to go out there each week and just keep playing how I should play.”

Missouri would move across midfield on its ensuing possession thanks to a 15-yard and 14-yard run by running back Cody Schrader, but the drive would stall at the Kentucky 32-yard-line forcing the Tigers to settle for a 49-yard Harrison Mevis field goal which would miss wide left, but UK was flagged for having 12-men on the field. Mevis would retry a 44-yard-field goal and knock it through, cutting the UK lead to 7-3.

Kentucky would start its next drive at its own 35-yard-line after Missouri’s kickoff went out of bounds. UK would move across midfield after Levis hit Dingle for 17-yards on third down, moving the Cats to the Tigers’ 41-yard-line. The drive would later stall at the 25-yard-line where Matt Ruffolo attempted a 43-yard-field goal but missed short.

After forcing a Tigers three and out and a shanked punt from Jack Stonehouse, Kentucky would take over at its own 47-yard-line where, on the final play of the first quarter, Levis was pushed out of bounds late on a three-yard run and a small fight broke out on the UK sideline. The lone flag was on Missouri’s Josh Landry for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving Kentucky to the Tigers’ 35-yard-line to start the second quarter.

Kentucky would be unable to take advantage of the quality field position as Levis was sacked on back-to-back plays by Joseph Charleston and Ty’Ron Hopper leading to a punt.

UK’s defense would pick up the offense as Brady Cook fumbles on a scramble and Kentucky’s Jordan Wright scooped it up at the Missouri 43-yard-line.

Looking to return the favor to its defense, Levis hit tight end Josh Kattus for a 15-yard gain giving the freshman his first career reception, but the drive stalled, leading to another Ruffolo field goal attempt which would miss from 47-yards out.

After both teams exchanged punts, Missouri drove down to the UK 38-yard-line. with 2:06 left in the half, where it faced a 4th and 1. The Tigers attempted to go for it with a Cook quarterback sneak, but he was stopped short by Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver, turning the ball over on downs.

Kentucky would not be able to turn the stop into points as its offense was forced to punt after Levis was sacked for the fourth time of the half, leaving the score 7-3 Cats heading into halftime.

The UK offense opened the second half with a 25-yard run from Chris Rodriguez to move up to the Tigers 35-yard-line but the drive would stall leading to another punt.

Missouri would face a fourth down on its first drive of the second half where Stackhouse dropped the snap and was forced to try to run for the first down. The Missouri punter was stopped short of the first down by Kentucky’s Keidron Smith leading to a turnover on downs at the UK 34-yard-line.

Kentucky would take full advantage of the Tiger special teams blunder as Levis hit Tayvion Robinson for 18-yards to move the Cats to the Missouri one-yard-line where on second and goal, Levis found Dingle for a one-yard touchdown pass extending the Wildcat lead to 14-3 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

The score was Dingle’s third touchdown grab of the year and the redshirt freshman now has 17 grabs for 188 yards on the season after making three catches for 35 yards and the score Saturday.

“He’s so smart. And he’s just he works his tail off,” Levis said postgame. His attitude is as good as anyone on the team. Very quiet, doesn’t say anything unless it’s positive or adding to what’s being said at the moment. He’s established himself as the premier tight end on our team right now.”

At the end of the third quarter, Missouri moved into the red zone as Cook hit Mekhi Miler for a 25-yard catch and run moving the Tigers to the UK 15-yard-line. The Tigers would end the quarter set up with a first and goal from the three-yard line after an eight-yard Luther Burden run and a four-yard Schrader run.

Kentucky’s defense would keep Missouri out of the end zone on the first three plays of the fourth quarter, but on fourth and goal from the one, Cook found the end zone on a play action run. The Tigers would attempt a two-point conversion but Cook fired incomplete, leaving the score at 14-9 in favor of UK with 13 minutes left to play.

Missouri would maintain momentum after the touchdown as it sacked Levis for a sixth time to force another Wildcat punt.

Looking to take its first lead of the day, the Tigers moved into Kentucky territory on its ensuing possession as Cook hit Burden for a 35-yard-gain setting up Missouri at the Kentucky 30-yard-line.

Missouri would move inside the 20-yard-line with a 12-yard completion to Barrett Banister and two plays later the Tigers hit paydirt as Cook ran in a 20-yard score. Mizzou would add a two-point conversion with a Cook completion to Tauskie Dove giving the Tigers a 17-14 lead with 8:07 to play.

Needing to respond, Kentucky took over at its own 42-yard-line after an attempted squib kick that deflected off a Wildcat.

UK would begin to take advantage of the field position as Levis hit Key for a 19-yard run and on the next play Missouri’s Darius Robinson was flagged for a horse collar tackle on Rodriguez to help move the Wildcats to the Tigers 21-yard-line.

There, Kentucky had a touchdown on a wide receiver screen pass to Brown called back after Dekel Crowdus was flagged for holding. Three plays later on third and 11, UK was able to bounce back as Levis hit Key for a 22-yard touchdown strike to put the Cats in front 21-17 with 5:18 left in the game.

Kentucky’s defense would force a Tiger punt and take over at its own 35-yard-line with 4:13 to play.

Looking to milk the clock, Kentucky ran three straight times with Rodriguez but were unable to pick up a first down as Missouri called its second timeout and forced a UK punt with 2:34 left to play.

On the punt attempt, the snap soared over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow. Goodfellow recovered the punt within the UK five-yard-line and attempted to get a punt off and was roughed by Missouri’s Will Norris leading to an automatic first down for the Wildcats.

“It was just a remarkable play by him,” Stoops said. “At first, I was like, I wish he would have taken the safety. But he made a remarkable play. The way it was explained to me that we was in the tackle box still.”

Goodfellow would be carted off after suffering an injury on the play.

“Unfortunately for him, he is injured, and he was in some severe pain,” Stoops said. “So I hope it’s nothing major. But I know he was hurting bad.”

With the ball back at the Missouri 44-yard-line and the Tigers left with just one timeout, Kentucky got the clock down to 46 seconds where it faced a fourth and two from the Missouri 36-yard-line.

After a false start, backup punter Wilson Berry punted the ball away, with Burden returning it to the Tigers’ 13-yard-line, leaving the Tigers’ offense with 38 seconds and no timeouts.

That would not be enough time for a Missouri miracle as Kentucky held off the Tiger comeback bid to win the game.

“I’m just very proud of our football team,” Stoops said. “I told them, there’s ups and there’s downs, and you have to be able to respond and bounce back whether it’s a big victory or a tough defeat.”

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) will be back in action next Saturday to host Vanderbilt. Kickoff at Kroger Field is slated for noon EST.