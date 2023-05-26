Hopkins County Central competed in the Class 2A Regional Track and Field Meet in Murray on Monday, with senior Lillie Whitaker-Greer earning a spot in the state meet to be held next Friday at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington.

Whitaker-Greer’s qualifying effort came as a second place finish in the regional shot put event.

Other results for the storm include:

Girls100M

Calajuah Mason 6th

Priya Holmes 10th

200M

Elizabeth Phaup 12th

800M

Tori Crick 7th

Discus

Joley Mitchell 3rd

Lillie Whitaker-Greer 5th

Shot Put

Lillie Whitaker-Greer 2nd

Kenzie Tucker 6th

Boys100M

Will Horne 8th

200M

Logan Rodgers 5th

Isaac Manning 6th

400M

Karon Hopson 9th

Easton Crow 12th

800M

Isaac Williams 7th

James Adams 11th

1,600M

James Adams 7th

Landon Posey 8th

110 Hurdle

Kamran Harrison 3rd

300 Hurdle

Kamran Harrison 6th

Long Jump

Carter Edwards 7th

Will Horne 11th

Discus

Konner Harrison 5th

Hayden Crick 10th

Shot Put

Konner Harrison 4th

Zyani Zavala 6th