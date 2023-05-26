Hopkins County Central competed in the Class 2A Regional Track and Field Meet in Murray on Monday, with senior Lillie Whitaker-Greer earning a spot in the state meet to be held next Friday at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington.
Whitaker-Greer’s qualifying effort came as a second place finish in the regional shot put event.
Other results for the storm include:
Girls100M
Calajuah Mason 6th
Priya Holmes 10th
200M
Elizabeth Phaup 12th
800M
Tori Crick 7th
Discus
Joley Mitchell 3rd
Lillie Whitaker-Greer 5th
Shot Put
Lillie Whitaker-Greer 2nd
Kenzie Tucker 6th
Boys100M
Will Horne 8th
200M
Logan Rodgers 5th
Isaac Manning 6th
400M
Karon Hopson 9th
Easton Crow 12th
800M
Isaac Williams 7th
James Adams 11th
1,600M
James Adams 7th
Landon Posey 8th
110 Hurdle
Kamran Harrison 3rd
300 Hurdle
Kamran Harrison 6th
Long Jump
Carter Edwards 7th
Will Horne 11th
Discus
Konner Harrison 5th
Hayden Crick 10th
Shot Put
Konner Harrison 4th
Zyani Zavala 6th
