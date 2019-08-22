Madisonville North Hopkins hired Brian Bivens as its new athletic director. Bivens is expected to start his job on Tuesday, Sept. 3. North's former AD, Brent Gibson, took the assistant principal position at the school prior to the start of the school year. Before coming to North, Bivens was an associate head football coach and special teams coordinator for Muhlenberg County High School.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 4, South Warren 2: Kensley Zieba and Camryn LaGrange each scored two goals in the match to propel North to a 4-2 win on their home pitch over South Warren. LeGrange boosted her goal total to 12 for the season and Zieba now has three goals. Zieba and LeGrange also had one assist on their stat lines giving both players five points each for the match. Lillie Carmen also recorded an assist. Kara Franklin stopped five shots and allowed two goals in net for the Lady Maroons. With their third win in a row, North improves their record to 3-1 entering play on Thursday.
Hopkins County Central 4, Webster County 2: The Lady Storm battled a couple weather delays, but came out on top over the Lady Trojans 4-2. Lillie Melton had two goals and one assist, Katelyn Cavanaugh scored one goal and reocorded three assists and Priya Holmes scored her second goal of the season. Goalkeeper Kire Peyton recorded 12 saves and alloed two goals. The Lady Storm also brought their record to 3-1 with the win on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Daviess County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North saw their season record get evened up at 1-1 on Tuesday night, losing to Daviess County in three sets. The Lady Maroons kept it close in the first and third sets losing 25-21 in the first set and 25-22 in the third set. North lost the second set 25-14.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.