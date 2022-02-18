Last night’s match-up between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Evansville Christian turned into an offensive showdown between the Maroon senior Kale Gaither and the Eagles sophomore Josiah Dunham. Together the pair accounted for 68 total points of offense. Gaither put up 35, while Dunham added 33 for his team.

After Evansville took a 4-3 lead to get things started, Kale Gaither put the Maroons on top with a three. From there the two teams would trade the lead back and forth five times through the opening quarter of play. Madisonville would eventually take control of the game, leading by six points with less than ten seconds left in the quarter when the Eagles sank a buzzer beating three to end the period with the Maroons leading 18-14.

Madisonville maintained their lead through most of the second quarter, until Evansville Christian hit a three with 1:14 left in the half to take a 31-30 lead. Half a minute later Gaither hit a layup to put Madisonville up 32-31. The Eagles then rushed down court, sinking a layup to take a 33-32 lead, but left too much time on the clock, allowing the Maroons just enough time to drive back to their end and drop in a shot with three seconds left on the clock. The Maroons headed to the locker room with a narrow 34-33 lead.

The back and forth continued to start the second half with the two teams trading the lead four times before Madisonville was able to establish its offense and pull out to a four point lead. Evansville Christian battled back, retaking the lead with a three at 48-46 at the two minutes mark, but not to be undone, the Maroons tied the game the retook the lead, outscoring the Eagles 19-17 in the period to head into the final quarter up 53-50.

The Maroons took command of the game in the fourth quarter, extended their lead to 14points, going on to outscore the Eagles 27-16 in the final eight minutes to grab a dominating 80-66 victory.

The Maroons will open the 7th District Tournament on Tuesday against Dawson Springs at Caldwell County. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville 18-16-19-25 - 88

Evansville 14-19-17-16 - 66

Gaither 35, Gaines 16, Tow 10. Martin 9, Chiers 4, Rodgers 2