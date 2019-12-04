Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Fort Campbell- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Pennsylvania at Villanova- FS1 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Massachusetts- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Xavier- FS2 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Tennessee- SEC 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Purdue- ESPN2 6:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Nebraska at Georgia Tech- ESPNU 6:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Notre Dame at Maryland- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette- FS2 8 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Wisconsin at North Carolina State- ESPN2 8:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Wake Forest at Penn State- ESPNU 8:15 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Ohio State at North Carolina- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
California at San Francisco- CBSSN 10 p.m.
Utah State at San Jose State- ESPN2 10:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Duke at Nebraska- BTN 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Clemson at Iowa- BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, New Providence, Bahamas- GOLF 12 p.m.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, First Round, Sydney- GOLF 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Utah- NBA 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Pittsburgh- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United- NBCSN 1:25 p.m.
