North boys, girls ranked at No. 7 in AP Prep Poll

In the AP Prep Poll announced on Monday, the Madisonville North Hopkins girls and boys basketball teams were both ranked seventh.
The 11-3 Maroons are coming off of a 72-58 loss to No. 1 John Hardin in the Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel over the weekend. The loss was North's second in a row. The last time the Maroons lost two games in a row was in December of 2018. John Hardin received 140 votes as they are one of the four remaining undefeated boys basketball teams in the state. The Maroons recieved 52 votes in the poll. North will hope to bounce back at home tonight against Hopkinsville.
The Lady Maroons, who are the only undefeated ranked team in the poll, recieved 50 votes. Louisville Sacred Heart recieved the most votes wth a 131 and are sporting a record of 9-1 going into Monday. North will also play Hopkinsville at home tonight, marking the first home game for both North squads of the new decade.
In other games over the weekend, Dawson Springs defeated Evansville Christian 71-64. Three Panthers hit double digits as Dawson had their second-highest scoring game of the season on Friday. Skylar Clark led the way with 28 points. Landon Pace had 16 and Logan McKnight recorded 15. The Panthers enter Monday with a 4-7 record.
The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm fell to Muhlenberg County on Saturday, 63-25, dropping them to 4-7. Madison Grigg led the team with six points, followed by Hailie Hollis with five points. Briana Fritz, Kire Peyton and Emilie Jones scored four points each.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.